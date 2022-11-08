Only three national teams were able to lose three or more finals in the world's biggest soccer event, one of them holding the record that no other national team wants to break. Check here who they are.

The FIFA World Cup is the big title that every national soccer team wants, but it is not easy to reach the final of said event, much less win, especially against the big favorites like Brazil, France, Germany and Argentina.

Just qualifying for the World Cup is already a nightmare, and much worse is the early stages within the tournament. If a team reaches the final the option is to win or nothing, but losing is never within the plans of a national team.

The first World Cup was in South America, and the host country, Uruguay was the first national soccer team to win the trophy that was not the same as today's. So far South America has fewer World Cups than the European continent.

Which national team lost more FIFA World Cup finals?

The worst finals losing streak within the FIFA World Cup is for one European country, Germany, they lost the final four times (1966, 1982, 1986, 2002). While the Netherlands and Argentina are tied for the second spot with the most finals lost with three each.

National soccer teams with the most defeats in the FIFA World Cup Final Rank National team Finals (lost, runners-up) Total 1 Germany (three as West Germany) (2002, 1986, 1982, 1966) 4 2 Argentina (above as they lost recent finals) (2014, 1990, 1930) 3 2 Netherlands (2010, 1978, 1974) 3 3 Brazil (1998, 1950) 2 3 Italy (1994, 1970) 2 3 Czech Republic (Czechoslovakia) (1962, 1934) 2 3 Hungary (1954, 1938) 2 4 Croatia (2018) 1 4 France (2006) 1 4 Sweden (1958) 1

Croatia was the national team with the most recent loss, they lost 4-2 against France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Another national team that lost in the 21st century was Argentina against a big favorite like Germany 1-0 during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Big favorites usually make it to the finals, but other smaller teams that have never won a World Cup could upset a favorite during the Group and Knockout stage.