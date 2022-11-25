The second round of the Qatar 2022 group stage is here, and there has already been an elimination. Check out here how many teams are already out of the FIFA World Cup after Matchday 2.

Qatar 2022: Which teams have already been eliminated in the 2nd round of the group stage?

Qatar 2022 is well underway, and world soccer couldn't be more happier about it. The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is giving plenty to talk about, with a number of surprises taking place in the first week of competition.

Matchday 1 was full of unexpected results, with Saudi Arabia and Japan producing upsets against Argentina and Germany, respectively. But Matchday 2 has already seen the first team being eliminated from round of 16 contention.

As the knockout phase approaches, all eight groups are reaching crucial stages before the bracket is finally set. Let's take a look at how many teams have so far been eliminated in the second round of the group stage.

How many teams were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in the 2nd round of the group stage?

Qatar are so far the only national team to be eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in the second round of the group stage. After losing in their first two games, the Netherlands' draw with Ecuador sealed their fate.

The host nation still has to play its remaining fixture against the Netherlands, but its chances of making the next round are over. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

