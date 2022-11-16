Qatar 2022 will have many big names and scorers at the tournament. Here is a list of the top returning scorers at the FIFA World Cup.

Scoring a goal at a World Cup is a dream come true, in some cases it can change the life of a soccer player forever. The World Cup brings all players from all walks of life to the center stage.

Goals will be important at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar; many national teams have their target strikers and forwards who put the ball in the back of the net. Then there are other national teams that have the luck and assurance of scorers who have scored goals before at the World Cup.

Here is a list of some of the top most important returning goals scorers of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Think you know how the World Cup will end? Try our Qatar 2022 predictor.

Top returning World Cup goal scorers

The top returning scorer is Germany’s Thomas Muller who has 10 goals at the World Cup. Tied for second are group rivals Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo at 7. Tied for third are three players: Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Harry Kane with 6.

At 5 goals is Uruguay 's Edinson Cavani, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, and Croatia’s Ivan Perisic. In some cases, like Cavani and Luis Suarez they will be playing in their fourth straight World Cup.

Lionel Messi will be playing in his fifth tournament as well as Cristiano Ronaldo. The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday.