The United States have their second-youngest World Cup roster in history and will try to become one of the biggest surprises in Qatar 2022. In this article, you'll find out who is the youngest player in this US squad.

After failying to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the United States are back looking for vindication in Qatar 2022. Gregg Berhalter's team will play in Group B alongside England, Iran and Wales.

Prior to Russia 2018, the US team had qualified for seven consecutive World Cups (1990-2014) after four decades of missing the tournament (1950-1990). The best participation for the United States was in Uruguay 1930 when they reached the semifinals and finished as third-place.

Now, a new generation lead the charge for the United States and might become the 'dark horse' in Qatar. Continue reading to find out who is the youngest player in the US roster and what are his chances of making an impact at the 2022 World Cup.

The youngest player on the US men's national team at the 2022 World Cup

Undoubtedly, manager Gregg Berhalter surprised a lot of people with his 26-man final roster for the World Cup in Qatar. Probably, one of the greatest absences will be 19-year old Ricardo Pepi. The striker is having a tremendous semester with FC Groningen in the Eredivisie, but, he didn't receive the call.

This roster is so young that DeAndre Yedlin is the only player with World Cup experience (Brazil 2014). The 26-player squad is the second-youngest for the US in World Cup history with an average age of 25 years, 175 days.

Joe Scally of Borussia Mönchengladbach is the youngest player on the US National Team at 19 years and 313 days. There are two other U-20 players on the list: Yunus Musah (19 years and 345 days) and Gio Reyna (19 years and 361 days). Reyna will celebrate his 20th birthday on November 13, Musah on November 29 and Scally until December 31.