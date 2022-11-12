Gregg Berhalter announced a lot of surprises in his 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup and the goalkeepers weren't an exception. Read here to find out who will be the starter for the USMNT in Qatar.

The United States are betting on youth to have a great tournament in Qatar 2022. The 26-player squad is the second-youngest for the US in World Cup history with an average age of 25 years, 175 days. Furthermore, DeAndre Yedlin will be the only player with World Cup experience (Brazil 2014).

For the first time ever, three U-20 players are on the final list of a World Cup with the USMNT. Joe Scally (19 years and 313 days), Yunus Musah (19 years and 345 days) and Gio Reyna (19 years and 361 days).

The United States will play in Group B with England, Iran and Wales. A major debate among the National Team is who will be the starting goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar considering the shocking announcement made a few days ago by manager Gregg Berhalter.

Who will be the goalkeeper for the United States in Qatar?

Gregg Berhalter surprised a lot of people with his 26-man final roster for the World Cup in Qatar. His three goalkeepers for the tournament are Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/England), Sean Johnson (New York City FC/United States) and Matt Turner (Arsenal/England).

The biggest surprise was the absence of Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) considering he was the starter in the last few games of the CONCACAF qualifiers. According to Gregg Berhalter, Matt Turner's last months with Arsenal have been good enough, Ethan Horvath has been a constant in the EFL Championship with Luton Town and Sean Johnson got the call because he's been habitual in the US group.

Zack Steffen, alonsgside Ricardo Pepi, is probable the biggest absence for the US. He was the 'man' in the final stretch of the qualifers. Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson didn't play at all in the road to the World Cup. Now, considering this surprising scenario, Matt Turner is the front-runner to be the starting goalkeeper in Qatar for the United States. Since his international debut in 2021, Turner has 14 clean sheets in 20 caps.