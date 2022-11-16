Southgate has all the players he needs to play in Qatar, but what happened to Jamie Vardy? People want answers about his absence from the 26-man list. Check here why he isn't playing.

England have eight forwards who were called up by Gareth Southgate to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, most of them under 30 years of age, only Callum Wilson is considered the oldest forward of the England national team. Vardy wasn’t called up.

If Jamie Vardy had gone to Qatar to play for England's national team he would have been the oldest player on the roster at 35 years of age. Although his experience would have been perfect to inspire younger players.

Vardy played multiple games for England, with a total of 26 caps and just seven goals, he is one of the few surviving forwards from what was the English team during the 2018 World Cup.

Why is Jamie Vardy missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

After the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Jamie Vardy told national team manager Gareth Southgate that he (Vardy) no longer wanted to play for the national team unless it was really necessary if other forwards were injured and there was no other option.

Vardy's first time playing for England was on June 7, 2015 in a game against the Republic of Ireland. A little less than a year later, Vardy scored his first goal for the national team on March 26 in a 3-2 win against Germany.

England will not miss Jamie Vardy as they have the best English forwards available including Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. The Three Lions may be able to reach the Knockout Stage and all the World Cup predictions point to it.