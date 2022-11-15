Gregg Berhalter made his choice to leave Jordan Pefok off of the USMNT’s final World Cup Roster in Qatar 2022. Find out why.

Qatar 2022: Why is Jordan Pefok not playing for the USMNT in the FIFA World Cup?

Jordan Pefok has been one of the most consistent American goal scorers in Europe, first playing for Young Boys in Switzerland and now in the Bundesliga playing for Union Berlin. In total Pefok has an impressive 94 goals in 259 games at the club level.

Pefok’s big frame and nose for goal has been a big issue for pundits in the United States, as Gregg Berhalter has consistently turned to other options over Pefok at striker. Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, or Josh Sargent were all priority starters over Pefok.

In the end for the World Cup, Berhalter has chosen to go with Jesus Ferreira, Haji Wright, and Josh Sargent at the striker position, so why was Jordan Pefok never considered?

Why is Jordan Pefok missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

According to reports, Jordan Pefok never quite fit into Gregg Berhalter’s system, the USMNT coach plays a high press and the way he utilizes his strikers, they are prone to hold up play and link with the wingers, Pulisic, Weah, or Aaronson than be target forwards.

In the end Pefok is considered one of the biggest snubs of the World Cup for the USMNT, but with only 9 caps and 1 goal, with his last match being against Mexico as a second half sub, Pefok was never really in the plans of Gregg Berhalter.