Belgium make their debut in Qatar 2022 against Canada on Matchday 1 of Group F. Unfortunately, Romelu Lukaku won't be playing for his team in its first FIFA World Cup fixture.

Belgium arrive in Qatar 2022 with high aspirations. Aiming to build off a great run in their last FIFA World Cup appearance, Roberto Martinez has selected a star-studded roster to try and take the nation to new heights. Romelu Lukaku, of course, is part of the squad.

The Inter Milan forward, who opened up on his tough life story just a few days before Russia 2018, has been able to make the list though he will miss Belgium's debut in Qatar.

That leaves Martinez with a difficult decision to make, as replacing the world-class striker is not an easy task. Let's take a look at why Romelu Lukaku is missing Belgium's first games in this tournament.

Why isn't Romelu Lukaku playing for Belgium against Canada in Qatar 2022?

Romelu Lukaku was ruled out for Belgium's first two games in Qatar 2022 due to a biceps femoris muscle injury. The striker spent nearly two months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury and barely made it on time for the World Cup.

Lukaku returned to action in late October for Inter Milan against Sampdoria, but suffered a setback during that game that is now preventing him from playing in Qatar. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

