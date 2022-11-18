Qatar will receive Ecuador in what will be a group stage game 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, you can check out the confirmed lineups for this interesting game.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup begins, and as is customary in recent editions, the opening game is the one that the locals will play against one of the teams in their group, in this case, Ecuador. It will undoubtedly be a tough game, and at the same time interesting to watch between two teams that are not the favorites to be leaders of this Group A.

The favorites to finish as leaders are the Netherlands. In the case of the locals, they will seek to surprise since, although their team has grown a lot in recent years, they are the underdogs. Ecuador know that they have a chance to get second place, which they will have to fight against Senegal. It will be key for this to obtain a good result against the locals.

Qatar's probable lineup

Ahmed Alaaeldin came off in the 26th minute against Albania last week with an unspecified injury, but he is expected to arrive without problems. The Qatari team would put up a defensive team, with a back line of five men.

Qatar's possible lineup: Al-Sheeb; Miguel, Al-Wari, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos; Ali, Afif.

Ecuador's probable lineup

The main absence for Ecuador was Byron Castillo, who, involved in the controversy, had to leave the team, so Angelo Preciado or Robert Arboleda should occupy the position of right back.

Ecuador's possible lineup: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo, Cifuentes; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra.

