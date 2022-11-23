Qatar and Senegal will face-off at the Al Thumama Stadium in a 2022 World Cup game. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this must-watch game in Group A.

Qatar will face Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium for a crucial game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group-stage. The World Cup hosts and the African Cup Champions seek a win to keep their chances alive, otherwise there won't be enough for a second place. Here you will find out all the information about the probable lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Qatar made the impossible happened at the opening match. The hosts never lost the first game of a World Cup tournament, and Qatar couldn't avoid to lose against Ecuador. Now, to avoid an early elimination, Qatar will have to win this game, otherwise, the Arab world will watch the first of them fall at home.

On the other side Senegal lost so much without Sadio Mane on the offensive side. However, the team managed by Aliou Cissé still has power to overcome the obstacles in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. A win is mandatory to keep their chances alive for the last matchday before the knockout stage.

Qatar Probable Lineup

Qatar don't have major injured players nor suspensions. However, the team managed by the Spaniard Felix Sanchez needs to improve a lot from what was seen at the 2022 World Cup opening matchup. This game could be the last one before the elimination.

Qatar probable starting XI: Saad Al Sheeb; Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; H. Al Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, A. Hatem; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Senegal Probable Lineup

Same as Qatar, Senegal need to improve their game in order to be competitive. Otherwise, there will be trouble for the African Cup Champions. Senegal's coach won't have Fodé Ballo Toure, Abdou Diallo and Cheikhou Kouyaté available for this matchup.

Senegal probable starting XI: Edouard Mendy; Formose Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Papiss Cissé, Ismail Jakobs; Alassane Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye; Ismaila Sarr; Boulaye Dia, and Krepin Diatta.