Qatar will play against Senegal on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium. Both are desperate for a win after their respective losses. Find out how to watch or live stream free this interesting clash in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Qatar qualified to this World Cup only because they are the hosts. In the game itself, they didn’t show much against Ecuador in the inaugural match of the tournament. They ended up losing 2-0 vs the South Americans, so they shouldn’t fail again if they want to make it to the next round.

Senegal had a good performance vs the Netherlands in the start of group A. But unfortunately for them they probably had one of the most undeserved results on Matchday 1 mainly because they weren’t efficient on attack. In the end, they conceded two late goals to be defeated 2-0 by the Dutch team. Then means they must win before their big clash with Ecuador that will come up next.

Qatar vs Senegal: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs Senegal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 AM

CT: 7 AM

MT: 6 AM

PT: 5 AM

Qatar vs Senegal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Qatar 2022 World Cup having just three games in the first round makes it very usual to see everything being open until the last Matchday. Although in this case it may not be that way given both Qatar and Senegal lost in their opening matches. It will depend on the result of Netherlands vs Ecuador set to be played later in the day, but a loss almost guarantees an elimination.

This century the Senegalese took the soccer world by storm when they beat the defending champions France in Korea-Japan 2002. That marked their rise in the sport, though that didn’t happen with Qatar. That difference along with participating in different continents made it possible for them to not have played each other.

How to watch Qatar vs Senegal in the US

Qatar vs Senegal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a one-sided game. This match has the Africans as the team more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here is Senegal at -159. The odds for a Qatar win are at +500. In case you are interested in choosing a tie, the payout is at +260.

