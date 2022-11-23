The 2022 World Cup in Qatar have started with surprises, impressive wins and, of course, controversies. The latest involved the performance of Canada-Belgium referee. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

The 2022 World Cup has started and the controversy has been present since day one. While there’s been a lot of talk about politics and protests, on the field there’s been also questions about the quality of the referees' chosen by FIFA for the tournament. And fans feel that Canada have been “robbed” by the ref’s decisions against Belgium.

John Herdman’s team had the incredible opportunity to score their first goal ever in a World Cup with a penalty against Belgium, but Alphonso Davies’ shot was stopped by Thibaut Courtois. However, there were two other occasions in which the referee could have called a penalty.

Instead, he overlooked a foul in the zone and called an “offside” for Canada when Eden Hazard was the one who made a pass back (not a Canadian player), and what appeared to be a stomp on Richie Laryea. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Fans think referee ‘robbed’ possible penalties for Canada: Funniest memes and reactions

Janny Sikazwe is the main referee of the macth between Belgium and Canada. The Zambian also was in charge of the game between the Belgians and Panama in Russia 2018. He is known because he ended a match at the AFCON before the reglementary 90 minutes. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions:









Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer. You can also check all the possible results with our 2022 World Cup predictor.