Qatar 2022 will be full of interesting ones, but Romelu Lukaku's life story is without any doubt one of the most inspiring. Way before the Belgian star, there was a kid who made a vow to get his family out of poverty.

Qatar 2022 is the moment pretty much the entire planet has been waiting for during the last four and a half years. The FIFA World Cup represents the summit of sports events, but to get there, many players have to overcome all kinds of obstacles.

Many athletes in general have to go through a lot before making a name for themselves in sport, and that is even more common in soccer. One of, if not the most popular sport on Earth, it takes more than talent to reach the elite level.

If not, ask Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian star's road to the top was not only about physical strength, but more about mental fortitude. With his third World Cup participation right around the corner, let's take a look at Lukaku's inspiring life story.

Romelu Lukaku: From having bread and milk for lunch every day to playing in the World Cup

In a column written on The Players' Tribune on the eve of the Russia 2018 World Cup, Lukaku opened up about his tough childhood and the things he had to pull through to become a professional footballer.

Lukaku was born in Antwerp, Belgium on 13 May, 1993. When he was only six, he realized how bad was the financial situation his family was in. All he could have for lunch was bread and milk, but even then he didn't think too much about it.

When he saw his mother in the kitchen, mixing in milk with water to make it last through the week, Romelu knew his family was broke. Though he was just a kid, Lukaku made a vow to himself.

"It was like somebody snapped their fingers and woke me up. I knew exactly what I had to do, and what I was going to do," he recalled. Romelu didn't share that promise for a while, until he saw his mom crying frequently.

"I finally told her one day, 'Mum, it’s gonna change. You’ll see. I’m going to play football for Anderlecht, and it’s going to happen soon. We’ll be good. You won’t have to worry anymore,'" Lukaku revealed. He was determined to take care of his mom — something his grandfather had asked him for before passing away — by becoming a professional footballer.

From then on, Lukaku's life was all about chasing that goal. His father, a retired footballer, replied Lukaku he had to be 16 years old to turn pro. Without any hesitation, he promised to himself to be playing professional soccer by that age.

The journey was far from easy, though. Lukaku recalled sleeping on the floor, with rats running around the department, without watching any soccer his family couldn't afford the TV cable.

Growing up missing the big UEFA Champions League nights, World Cups, and Match of the Day was certainly difficult for a kid who loved the sport. As he grew taller, other kids' parents questioned his age or even his nationality.

But those things only fueled Lukaku's determination to try and become the best player Belgium has ever seen. And one day, he made good on the promise he made as a kid. At only 16 years and 11 days old, Lukaku made his debut for Anderlecht in the return leg of the league decider against Standard Liege.

"We lost the final that day, but I was already in heaven. I made good on my promise to my mother and to my grandad. That was the moment I knew we were gonna be O.K," Lukaku wrote. The rest is history.

