Saudi Arabia shocked the world with a hard-fought 1-2 win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to snap their 36-game unbeaten streak. Check out the funniest memes and reactions here.

Well, this is the beauty of the World Cup. In what could be considered one of the greatest upsets in tournament history, Saudi Arabia rallied from behind to seal a shocking 1-2 win over Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni was one win or tie away from setting a record for the longest unbeaten streak in soccer history. They went up 1-0 early in the game with a goal from the spot; then VAR correctly overturned three goals in the first half.

The Argentineans could've been up 4-0 after the first 45 minutes. Then, the Middle Easterns stunned the world with two goals in the first eight mins of the second half, a deadly blow Sacloni's boys couldn't get over.

Funniest Memes And Reactions From Argentina's Shocking Loss To Saudi Arabia

Scaloni didn't hesitate to dig deep into his bench and send three subs in right away. However, tough luck and some desperation prevented the Albiceleste from finding the bottom of the nets again.

Needless to say, this stunning loss made the rounds all over the world, with millions of people in awe of what they were witnessing. Here, we've gathered some of the funniest memes and reactions from social media.

Argentina will now have to be near perfect in their matchups vs. Mexico and Poland. This is likely Lionel Messi's final shot at winning the World Cup, so they can't afford another setback along the way. They play in one of the toughest groups, and they'll need at least six points to advance.

Things won't get any easier, and this proves just how hard it is to keep the momentum going and maintain an unbeaten streak. But if someone can get back on track and lead the way when things get difficult, that's Lio Messi, so you better don't sleep on Argentina.