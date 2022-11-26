Saudi Arabia will face Mexico in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Saudi Arabia will play against Mexico in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It is an all or nothing duel in a truly interesting group. The four teams in this group c reach the last Matchday with chances to qualify for the round of 16. In the case of Saudi Arabia, they depend on themselves. Despite the defeat against Poland, if the Arab team beats Mexico, they would advance to the next phase.

For Mexico it is somewhat more complicated. They no longer depend on themselves, and must wait for the result of Argentina vs. Poland. In principle they need to win since any other result would leave them out. Then they need a victory for Poland against Argentina, or if the South Americans win or tie, they score many goals against the Arabs to overcome the one left with 4 points on goal difference.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game will be played this Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Saudi Arabia and Mexico will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Network, Sling, UNIVERSO, Foxsports.com.

