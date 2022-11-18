Spain will battle the 2014 World Cup winners Germany for the top position in Group E. Here's the complete group-stage schedule for Luis Enrique's side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Spain qualified for the World Cup by placing first in their group and earning an automatic berth in the tournament at Qatar 2022. Yet, until the very end, La Furia Roja's unrivaled position was in jeopardy due to a shocking loss to Sweden.

Spain also topped their group in the Nations League, although they did it at the very end courtesy of a late victory against Portugal in the last match. The 2010 title was their last World Cup victory, and this year will mark their 12th time competing.

It was a dramatic situation as former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui, who was supposed to take over the national team in the 2018 World Cup, signed a pre-contract with Real Madrid. Despite this, Spain were ousted in penalties by host Russia in the previous edition's Round of 16.

Spain's schedule for the 2022 World Cup

Group E also comprises the 2014 World Cup champion Germany, runners-up Japan, and Costa Rica, so the La Roja have their work cut out for them. Luis Enrique, Spain's new manager, has already guided the team to the final of the Nations League and the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

La Roja's World Cup opener is scheduled for Doha, where they will face Costa Rica. Next up for Enrique's squad is a showdown with Group E's top-ranked German side, before they end off the preliminary round against tournament favorites Japan.

