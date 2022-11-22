Spain will play against Costa Rica to start their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This clash will be played at Al Thumama Stadium. Find out who will be the referee of this group E game.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group E match?

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will begin with this match for these teams. Spain will try to start with a win while Costa Rica seek another upset victory in this tournament. Check out who will be the referee of this group E game.

Spain got to Qatar as a likely top 5 candidate to take the title home. They did that in South Africa 2010, although this will be a completely different squad. Veterans like Sergio Ramos or David de Gea won’t play, but there are youngsters such as Pedri that could give them a spark.

Costa Rica got used to surprising in this competition based on what they did in Brazil 2014. That time they won the group besides competing with Uruguay, England, and Italy. In this World Cup they will also have to take on Germany later, so they must be ready.

Who is the referee of Spain vs Costa Rica going to be?

For this match there was something curious given how the designation of the referee ended up being. The thing that happened is that the person in charge will be the same one that commanded Costa Rica’s playoff game against New Zealand. That time the CONCACAF team beat the All Whites 1-0.

The protagonist of keeping the peace in the game will be Mohammed Abdulla. Mohamed Al Hammadi will be the assistant referee 1, Hasan Al Mahri the assistant referee 2, and Ning Ma the fourth official.

