Spain will play against Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in what will be a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find the confirmed lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels in the group stage. Two great Europeans face off in a duel that will undoubtedly be one of the best in Matchday 2. On the one hand, there will be Spain, who have just won their first game with great authority 7-0 against Costa Rica. Of course, they want to continue with this level.

The German team, more concerned with issues unrelated to sport than with playing, had a forgettable debut, being surprised by the tough Japanese team. Any result that is not a victory would leave Germany very complicated, so in this game they need to beat the Spanish.

Spain's probable lineup

Spain would put the same team that beat Costa Rica. The only question is whether Alvaro Morata will be in the headlines now that he has recovered from the flu.

Spain's possible lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Asensio, Olmo

Germany 's probable lineup

Leroy Sane would start as Germany need a win. Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz look set to start, though their presence isn't certain.

Germany's possible lineup: Neuer; Kehrer, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Gundogan, Kimmich; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Havertz.

