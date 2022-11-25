Brazil may have started Qatar 2022 on the right foot, but will have to face the rest of the group stage without two starters, including PSG superstar Neymar Jr.

Brazil left no room for another upset in the first round of the Qatar 2022 group stage, claiming a comfortable victory over Serbia in their debut. The team, however, received bad news shortly after the game as Neymar along with another starter was ruled out for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup group stage.

Manchester United winger Antony had to come on for the PSG superstar in the final minutes of the Serbia win as Neymar was clearly in pain. Now, head coach Tite will have to figure out how to replace Ney in the starting lineup.

Of course, he won't be lacking in options. Brazil have a number of world-class forwards capable of taking over, as well as dependable midfielders if the manager prefers to reinforce the middle of the park. But he will also have to make changes at the back.

Neymar among two Brazil starters ruled out for Qatar 2022 group stage

According to Globo, both Danilo and Neymar are out of the Qatar 2022 group stage due to ankle sprains. Therefore, they wouldn't return to the pitch at least until the round of 16 — if Brazil make it out of the group stage, something many take for granted.

La Verde-amarela return to action on Monday, Nov. 28, when they take on Switzerland, before facing Cameroon in the final matchday of Group G on Friday, Dec. 2.

How far do you think Brazil will go this year? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.