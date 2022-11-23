Fotball activity at the 2022 Qatar World Cup continues on Wednesday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the November 23rd matchups at the world football tournament.

World Cup Football Day 3 started with the first major upset of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. At the Lusail Stadium, Saudi Arabia beat 2-1 Argentina to lead Group C. Until another huge loss happens, this will make as the biggest victory for an Asian team in this year's World Cup.

In another huge game, Poland couldn't win over Mexico, even with a penalty shoot that was made by Robert Lewandowski and cleared by Guillermo Ochoa. After 90 minutes, the scoreless game had moments for each team, but none of them picked up the win for its side.

The schedule was completed with another scoreless draw between Denmark and Tunisia, and the opening win for the 2018 World Cup Champion. France beat 4-1 to Australia as a huge step up to avoid any possible curse near the team for this tournament.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Wednesday, November 23rd

Wednesday November 23rd football schedule will feature debut games for the last World Cup Runners-up, as well as two World Cup winners. Today's schedule will have four games one after the other. At 5:00 AM (ET), Croatia led by Luka Modric will face Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium to open up Group F activity.

Next game will close out Group F's action for the day when Belgium play against Canada at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Group E will start with the Germany vs Japan matchup at the Khalifa International Stadium. Last game for the Wednesday's football schedule will be between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al Thumama Stadium.

