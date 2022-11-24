Tunisia will take on Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Tunisia vs Australia: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Group D of the Qatar 2022 World Cup has Australia and Tunisia clearly behind in terms of talent, so this will be their best chance to get a win. Read along to know more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Tunisia actually started very well. They didn’t beat Denmark on Matchday 1, but they had a very good performance. The 0-0 tie they got was great in the standings, although it also gave them a lot of expectations for their next opponent. If they keep up that intensity, they might have a shot at a place in the round of 16.

Australia had the tough challenge of going up against a top candidate to take the title. France was their first opponent, so they shouldn’t be too disappointed they lost 4-1. There was an evident gap in speed between them, but this should be a much more even battle. In order to hope for the qualification, they must get a victory here.

Tunisia vs Australia: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Time: 5:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Tunisia vs Australia: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 AM

CT: 4 AM

MT: 3 AM

PT: 2 AM

Tunisia vs Australia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Qatar 2022 World Cup may start to have their first eliminated teams on Matchday 2. Australia is precisely in that conversation, although they were benefited by playing earlier. That means that even if they lose, they wouldn’t be out directly. Although they will have to wait for Denmark not to beat the favorites France.

These countries played against each other in the past. Their most recent clash was in the 2005 Confederations Cup. They faced off on Matchday 3 with both being eliminated, and there was a winner. That was Tunisia with a 2-0 victory over Australia. The other one was an international friendly game in 1997 with the Socceroos defeating the Tunisians 3-0.

How to watch Tunisia vs Australia in the US

Tunisia will play against Australia on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, November 26. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options are Sling, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, and FOX Sports App.

Tunisia vs Australia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one with a clear candidate to get the win here. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Tunisia at +110. The odds for a victory by Australia are at +260. In case you don’t think either will get the triumph in this game, the tie is at +220.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.