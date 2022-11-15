Argentina will take on UAE at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in a 2022 international friendly to prepare for the FIFA World Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

UAE vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 International Friendly in your country

This last week before the FIFA World Cup will be used by the participating teams to have a last formal competitive game. That’s why Argentina will play against UAE in an international friendly at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you will be able to do it through fuboTV (free trial).

A team that will arrive to Qatar 2022 with high hopes will be the Argentinian squad. They cruised past the South American qualifiers, so they now appear as a top candidate for most. Of course, head coach Lionel Scaloni already released the final 26-man roster that will try to take the title. It could be an important game for him in his quest to find Giovani Lo Celso’s replacement in the midfield. Argentina will share group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

As for the UAE the importance of the match will be lower since they won’t be in Qatar 2022. They had a decent performance in the Asian Football Confederation qualifiers, finishing third in group A. That meant they had to play a game vs Australia to determine who was going to compete in a playoff matchup with a South American side. Unfortunately for them, they lost 2-1.

UAE vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina will clash with UAE at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in an international friendly this Wednesday, November 16.

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (November 17)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 4:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Canada: 10:30 AM

Costa Rica: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 4:30 PM

Denmark: 4:30 PM

Ecuador: 10:30 AM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 4:30 PM

Germany: 4:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Iran: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 3:30 PM

Israel: 5:30 PM

Italy: 4:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Japan: 00:30 AM (November 17)

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 4:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (November 17)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 4:30 PM

Poland: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 3:30 PM

Qatar: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Senegal: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

South Korea: 00:30 AM (November 17)

Spain: 4:30 PM

Sweden: 4:30 PM

Switzerland: 4:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM

Tunisia: 4:30 PM

Uganda: 6:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 3:30 PM

United States: 10:30 PM (ET)

UAE vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

UAE: Dubai Sports 1, Abu Dhabi Sports 1, Sharjah Sports

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.