Uruguay vs South Korea: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Uruguay are ready to face South Korea at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Education City Stadium. The Uruguayans expect this tournament to be better than the previous one. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Uruguay are one of the Group H favorites next to Portugal, but they are slightly more favored due to their forwards being in top form compared to Portugal's players.

South Korea are underdogs but they have a strong midfield to attack and defend, they will use only two forwards during the 2022 World Cup.

Uruguay vs South Korea: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Uruguay vs South Korea: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Uruguay vs South Korea: Storylines

Uruguay have not won a World Cup since the last century, but they are always favorites for any tournament edition. Prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Uruguayans won three of five friendly games, one of those victories coming against Canada and Mexico (both qualified teams).

South Korea have a streak appearance in the World Cup since 1986, that is a sample of how strong they are during the local qualifiers. So far South Korea's best result in a World Cup was during the 2002 edition when they finished in fourth place.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Uruguay vs South Korea in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and Peacock, and other options to watch the game in the US are UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Sling, SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Uruguay vs South Korea: Predictions And Odds

Uruguay are favorites with 1.73 odds that will pay $173 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are favored to win the group. South Korea are underdogs with 5.25 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds. The best pick for this QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Draw 3.50.

BetMGM Uruguay 1.73 Draw 3.50 South Korea 5.25

* Odds via BetMGM.