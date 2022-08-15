Germany is one of the top candidates to win the next FIFA World Cup. Die Mannschaft will have a tough Group stage, but the possible starting XI that they could present is one to think about the possibility of winning everything at Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022 is just around the corner and the expectations are high on some teams to win the tournament. Germany is, undoubtedly, one of the top candidates to take the trophy back home again, with a possible starting XI that should scare anybody that stands on their way to the title.

In Brazil 2014, Germany became the first European national team to win in American soil by defeating Argentina with a 1-0 final score. But the champion's curse hit them hard and in Russia 2018 they didn't even make it through the group stage by ending at the bottom of sector F behind South Korea, Mexico and Sweden.

Despite this bad result, Germany is one of the top candidates in the odds to win the next FIFA World Cup. As usual, Bayern Munich's coach is the best candidate to manage the national team if the previous one fails. Hansi Flick is now the boss and the expectations are high after a great run with his former club.

Things seems to be different for Germany towards Qatar 2022. The players are part of the greatest clubs around the world and most of them are in a great level. That's why the possible starting XI of Die Mannschaft could be one of the best for this edition.

The best starting XI possible of Germany for Qatar 2022

4-3-3 Formation

Goalkeeper

There should be no doubt for Hansi Flick to select his starting goalkeeper for the next FIFA World Cup. Manuel Neuer is still one of the best players in his position and, despite having Marc Andre Ter Stegen behind him, the Bayern Munich goalie should have no problem to play at Qatar 2022.

Defenders

The defense is one of the most solid areas for Germany, specially in the center where they have Antonio Rudiger and Niklas Sule. Despite Thilo Kherer and Lukas Klostermann play in the same position as the two mentioned before, both could be used as right backs for Qatar 2022. On the other side, David Raum should have no problem to be the starting left back.

Midfielders

The midfield is where the problems begin for Germany's coach. This zone is stacked with so much talent that even the substitutes could start for any national team without any doubt. Joshua Kimmich, Ikay Gundogan and Thomas Muller have been the most reliable weapons for Hansi Flick, but behind them are some big names like Toni Kroos or Leon Goretzka that could 'steal' a starting spot.

Forwards

Another zone where Hansi Flick will have huge doubts is up front. As Timo Werner left Chelsea and returned to RB Leipzig this summer, it is mandatory for the coach to follow his steps and see if he is the best option in the center. Kai Havertz has played in that position with the Blues and nowadays could be the starting attacker.

There's also another possibility for Flick: Timo Werner as a left wing and Havertz in the center. These two played like this in Chelsea for some games and are very compatible. This would take Leroy Sane off the starting XI, so it is another problem. At the other side, Serge Gnabry and Jonas Hofmann will fight for a place, but it seems like the first one is recovering his level and will win the race.