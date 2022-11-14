The two young USMNT superstars have a history in the game that goes back to their parents. Here is a look at the USMNT’s fathers and sons’ stories.

The USMNT is full of young up and coming talent, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to name two. Then there are two players who are carrying on the traditions of their families, Gio Reyna and Tim Weah.

Gio Reyna is 20 and currently playing for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Reyna is now in his fourth season as a professional with 12 goals in 93 games for the German club. Along the way Reyna is considered one of the best young prospects in the world with rumors of him being monitored by Real Madrid.

Tim Weah, is soccer royalty, the eccentric but talented winger burst onto the scene playing with Neymar and Edinson Cavani at PSG, and more than held his own scoring 1 goal in 5 games as a young talent. Now Weah is at Lille in France but both Reyna and Weah have binds to the game that date back to their fathers.

Gio Reyna and Tim Weah’s fathers

Gio Reyna is the son of former USMNT great Claudio Reyna,who played three World Cups for the USMNT. Reyna also established himself as a talented American abroad playing in Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg, Rangers, Sunderland, Manchester City, before ending his career in MLS with the New York Red Bulls.

Reyna’s best soccer came during his years at Rangers where he won the Scottish league and cup. Reyna played on a Rangers team which featured Argentine Claudio Caniggia and Netherlands star Giovanni van Bronckhorst, after whom Gio was named. Soccer runs deep in the family of Gio Reyna his mother Danielle Egan was capped 6 times by the USWNT and his grandfather Miguel Reyna, was from Argentina where he played professionally for Los Andes.

Tim Weah is the son of former PSG and AC Milan striker George Weah. Weah was known for his speed, work-rate, stamina, and attacking instincts, as well as his physical and athletic attributes, Weah, who played for Liberia, had an amazing club career but sadly could never play in a World Cup.

Weah, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1995, scored 18 goals in 75 games for Liberia, he was named African player of the year on three occasions. Weah won 11 titles in his career and today is the President of Liberia.