USMNT wants to make Taylor Swift proud: What did they say about the World Cup match vs. England?

Although the USMNT already made their debut in the FIFA World Cup against Wales, ending in a draw, it's time to play England. It promises to be one of the most entertaining matches of the group stage, but so far the American team has not talked about it, until this afternoon... involving the undisputed queen of the industry, Taylor Swift.

The match is scheduled at 2 PM at the Al Bayt stadium and many celebrities have gone to Qatar to support the national team, while others have decided to support the players from afar. Flea, bassist and founder of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, was one of those who kept up with the games.

USMNT made Taylor Swift a special t-shirt for the England game

Ahead of the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team's match against England, the user who manages the American soccer team's networks has made it clear that they have one thing on their mind and that is to make Taylor Swift proud.

The team caught the singer/songwriter's attention on Twitter on Friday, November 25, a few hours before their match against the European country, posting an image of a custom jersey for her with the number 13, known to be her lucky number. Miss Americana has yet to make any statement, nor has she replied to the tweet.

This is not the first time the team has brought out its Swiftie side, having previously shared a video of player Walker Zimmerman singing All Too Well, one of the Grammy winner's most popular songs.