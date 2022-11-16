Lionel Messi and Argentina can't wait for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. If not, just look at the absolute stunner he scored in a friendly against UAE.

Lionel Messi and Argentina have been waiting for this year's FIFA World Cup for a long time. Now that Qatar 2022 is finally looming around, they look ready to try and reach the promised land. Or at least they're suggesting that in a friendly against UAE.

In their last warmup fixture ahead of the big tournament, Lionel Scaloni's men are comfortably in control. Messi provided Julian Alvarez with a perfect assist in the opener, with Angel Di Maria later extending the lead with a brace.

But the Paris Saint-Germain star wanted to get on the scoresheet as well, and he made sure of doing so shortly before the halftime. Check out here Messi's stunning goal against UAE.

Video: Messi scores stunner for Argentina vs. UAE

Messi wasn't satisfied with his team's comfortable lead, he also had to get his name among the game's goalscorers. With a powerful shot inside the box, he put Argentina 4-0.

Video for US viewers