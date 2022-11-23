Wales will face Iran on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. None of them was able to win, so it should be a good one. Read along to know how to watch or live stream free this clash in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Wales vs Iran: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will add more pressure on Matchday 2 to those teams who haven’t won yet. That’s what happened to Wales and Iran, so their battle at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium will be key. Check out the status of these squads, the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Wales started with their most important game in the tournament. They didn’t begin well, but they were able to rescue a tie that puts them into contention for a place in round of 16. That 1-1 draw vs the USA thanks to Gareth Bale’s goal was nice, although they must beat Iran if they want to advance in Qatar.

Iran instead had one of the worst performances of Matchday 1 regarding their result. For most teams losing against England is something likely to happen, though to be defeated 6-2 must have been tough for them. The best part for the Iranians is that now they will have two even games to try get at least one win.

Wales vs Iran: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Time: 5:00 AM (ET)

Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Wales vs Iran: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 AM

CT: 4 AM

MT: 3 AM

PT: 2 AM

Wales vs Iran: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The path to a qualification to round of 16 is never easy in this tournament. Especially if you didn’t get a victory on your first match. That’s exactly what happened to both teams, so they will be in need. Although being scheduled for the opening game of the day also means that a win will put pressure on the USA.

One interesting thing about these squads shows how even the contest could be. On October 6 it was published the last FIFA Ranking before the Qatar 2022 World Cup and they appear next to each other. For now, Wales are 19th while Iran are right behind at the 20th spot. These teams also haven’t played against each other yet.

How to watch Wales vs Iran in the US

Wales will play against Iran on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, November 25. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, Sling, and Foxsports.com.

Wales vs Iran: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a close game. This essential match doesn’t have any clear candidate to take the win. According to BetMGM, the favorites here are Wales at +110. For an Iran victory, the odds are at +280. In case you are interested in choosing a tie, the payout is at +210.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.