Weston McKennie gave us one of the funniest images in the World Cup working together with a photographer. Check out all the memes and reactions from the match between England and the USMNT.

England and the USMNT had a thrilling battle at Al Bayt Stadium in their second match of Group B in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Though the game ended with a 0-0 draw, both teams lived up to the expectations and delivered a game full of emotions for millions of fans.

Undoubtedly, one of the funniest moments in the game came on minute 38' when Weston McKennie wiped his hands on a photographer's vest to have better grip before a long throw. The sequence was simply amazing. As usual, the battle between how to say football or soccer was also a main topic during the match.

Furthermore, we know England and the United States go well beyond soccer (or football) in history. The US got their independence in a war against England so this was a perfect occasion for remembering that too. This game had everything!

What happened with Weston McKennie and a photographer?

Well, Weston McKennie and the photographer truly became teammates. The USMNT player had sweat on his hands and the best option to clean them was the closest man with a camera. Both ended up smiling in a magnificent scene.