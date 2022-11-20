France hope to become the first side in World Cup history to successfully defend their title in the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Unfortunately, they won't have this year's Ballon d'Or winner to rely on. Here, find out the reason why.

Despite a dismal run of defeats that saw them come within a whisker of being demoted from the Nations League and a long list of injured players, France will enter the World Cup full of optimism. Though they have only won once in their past six games, the current world champions are still considered to be among the favorites in Qatar.

Injuries to Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Mike Maignan, Presnel Kimpembe, and Christopher Nkunku mean that Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps will have to make a few adjustments to his starting lineup. The French are confident that they can advance out of Group D, which also includes Tunisia, Denmark, and Australia.

This group seems eerily similar to the one they played in in the 2018 World Cup, when they finished first out of three teams consisting of Denmark, Australia, and Peru with seven points. Having to cope without Karim Benzema again, just as they did four years ago, is an extra peculiarity.

Why is Karim Benzema missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

France striker Karim Benzema was forced to leave Saturday night's training session as a result of a new injury after just joining his colleagues for the first time in a complete practice. Unfortunately, his involvement was cut short, and he had to leave.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner was unable to play in several games this season due to muscular fatigue and missed his last game with Real Madrid before Qatar. Following post-session testing, the French national team announced that the 34-year-old has decided to withdraw from the squad.

"Due to an injury in the quadriceps in the left thigh, Karim Benzema is forced to give up participating in the World Cup. He went for an MRI at a hospital in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a femoral rectus injury, which will require a three-week recovery period. After having exchanged with Dr. Franck Le Gall then the Real Madrid striker, Didier Deschamps recorded Karim Benzema's package for the World Cup," they said in a statement.

The Frenchman has since released a brief message on Twitter in which he discusses his ailment. He seemed to imply that his motives for making this choice were solely focused on helping the current world champions: “In my life, I have never given up… but tonight I have to think of the team as I have always done so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group to make a great World Cup. Thank you for all your messages of support”.

