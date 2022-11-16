For the vast majority of national teams, a key player was cut from the final roster of 26. With Rodolfo Pizarro out of the picture, Mexico aren't an exception. Find out why Diego Lainez will be missing from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Before naming his final lineup for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mexico's manager Gerardo Martino told the public that it would not include many surprises. El Tri's strikers, in especially, have been injured, which has added some suspense to the game. Mexico's best attackers have struggled over the last year, and it's unclear whether they can make a comeback in time for the World Cup.

The Tricolor announced their preliminary World Cup roster on October 26, ahead of their friendly match against Iraq on November 9 in Spain. On November 14th, the final roster of 26 players was announced.

El Tri played exhibition matches in Girona, Spain against Iraq and Sweden before departing for Qatar. Poland is the first opponent they will play in Group C, and the match is set to take place on November 22. They won't have anybody on their side such as Rodolfo Pizarro as they try to advance to the next stage.

Why is Rodolfo Pizarro missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Every nation has had debates on who should make the team for the World Cup. Mexico's head coach Gerardo Martino has recently come under fire, making it evident that his team was never really out of the spotlight. The decision to not include Rodolfo Pizarro is a surprise. However, contrary to other players who were sidelined, his case had nothing to do with injuries.

For the simple reason that Martino prioritized other players above him, he will not be participating in Qatar 2022. After making his debut for the Mexican national team in 2014, Rodolfo Pizarro quickly became a regular starter. Many CONCACAF tournaments have featured him, but his omission from the 2018 World Cup roster caused controversy.

Inter Miami announced in January that they will loan the 28-year-old attacking midfielder to their squad for the remainder of the season. He will be spending the rest of the 2022 campaign in Mexico. Before joining Chivas, he spent 2018 with the Rayados.