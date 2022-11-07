The USMNT is ready to play in the FIFA World Cup, but where does the USMNT rank among the best on the FIFA Rankings?

Qatar 2022: Where is the USMNT placed in the FIFA Rankings before the World Cup?

The USMNT is getting ready to surprise the world at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Gregg Berhalter’s side will field the young talents of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, and Tim Weah among others. The United States will participate in Group B with England, Wales, and Iran.

Since 1990 the USMNT have played in every World Cup except the 2018 tournament, where the nation did not qualify. The USA’s history at the World Cup is a modest one despite having a great start to it in the 1930 and 1934 tournaments. Nonetheless with a group of Champions League level players the USMNT is looking to at least get to the round of 16 in Qatar.

So where does the USMNT rank among the best on the FIFA rankings? Find out below as we take a look at the USMNT’s current FIFA Ranking.

Where does the USMNT stand in the FIFA World Rankings?

The USMNT are currently ranked 16th on the FIFA Rankings, the US has been among teams like Uruguay, Mexico, Croatia, Switzerland, and Colombia for the most part of 5 years. The last FIFA rankings were in August 2022.

What is the highest ranking the USMNT has ever had?

The USMNT highest FIFA ranking was in 2006 prior to the 2006 World Cup where they came in 4th. An odd ranking given the USMNT had beaten mostly Concacaf opponents in the lead up to the tournament.

The ranking did not do the USMNT any good, the 2006 World Cup was heavily advertised as having the 4th ranked US ready to take on the world, they didn’t going 0-2-1 in the first round and being knocked out in their final group game against Ghana.