In spite of having already released their new uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season, neither Liverpool nor Real Madrid will wear their latest jerseys in the grand UEFA Champions League Final today. Here, find out why.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will go head-to-head at the Stade de France in Paris today, May 28, 2022, to see who will be crowned the new UEFA Champions League champions. If the English side wins, they will have three trophies under Jurgen Klopp this season, after the FA Cup and Carabao Cup victories.

To counterbalance their La Liga championship triumph, Los Blancos will be looking for a record-extending 14th Champions League victory and a second trophy of the season after finishing 13 points ahead of El Clasico rivals Barcelona.

The 13-time UCL winners, who overcame their today's opponent in the 2018 Final, have had a fantastic season, coming from behind to overcome Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the Knockout Stage.

Why Liverpool and Real Madrid will play in old home jerseys

This season's Liverpool home shirt appears with Real Madrid's current home kit in UEFA's official jersey shoot for the UEFA Champions League Final from May 6. Baring sudden change, neither side will not be sporting their new home uniforms during the nail-biting decider for the latest European club conquerer.

As a result, the 2021-2022 jerseys of will be worn by the two finalists in the UEFA Champions League Final on May 28th, 2022, as verified by UEFA's pictures. The reason the old kits appear there is that while Liverpool's next home kit had already been revealed, the Whites' 22-23 home kit got released in mid-May.

They don't show any extra inscriptions on the shirts for the final, but it's quite likely that the shirts used in this year's Champions League final will include a message that hasn't been visible on the photos.

Last season, in the final Premier League encounter of the season, the Reds wore their new jersey. However, for the last Premier League game of the 2021-22 season on May 23, they didn't don the new home uniform, but instead opted for the already familiar one.

Bayern, the UCL 2019-20 winner, was the last club to compete in the Finals in the next season's uniform. They wear the new season's shirt in every match once it has been unveiled to the public.