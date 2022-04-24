One of Seattle Sounders of MLS or Pumas UNAM of Liga MX will become the winner of the 57th total edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Here, find out how much prize money the 2022 champion will earn.

The CONCACAF Champions League is a continental club soccer tournament held every year. One of FIFA's six regulating organizations is Concacaf, the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football. The 2022 edition is the 57th in total, and the 14th to be held under its present name.

Competition winners go to FIFA Club Globe Club, a tournament featuring champions from across the world, to represent CONCACAF. Winners will be selected from each region's top league and cup competitions (AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC, and UEFA).

The current structure of the event is a knockout round with 16 teams, all of whom were selected by their domestic performance. One club from the Caribbean, four from Mexico, and four from the Concacaf League round out the field, which includes nine North American squads (four from the United States and four from Mexico, with one from Canada).

2022 Concacaf Champions League prize money

Players and coaches from throughout the continent are competing for a chance to be crowned continental champions. CCL titles are as big as it gets in North American club soccer, similar to how European teams see the UEFA Champions League as the highest honor.

Teams who did not advance to the championship game are awarded $300,000 in runner-up bonuses. Semi-final losers get a total of $200,000 in compensation. There is also an additional bonus of $655,000 if the club wins the MLS Cup or Supporters Shield, as well as the CCL. In addition, there is $500,000 in prize money split between the winning team.

The reward money for the winning team is expected to rise in the near future, according to reports. Increased match attendance generates greater sponsorship and ticket sales money for teams and their sponsors. CONCACAF clubs get $2.5 million just for showing up. Topping out at $6 million for the winner would mean placing fourth and earning an extra $1 million for each subsequent place.