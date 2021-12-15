The 2022 Concacaf Champions League draw has taken place and everything is set for a new edition of the prestigious regional tournament. Here, check out the schedule, teams, fixture, and bracket of the Concachampions.

The wait is over, the 2022 Concacaf Champions League draw is set and every team knows who they'll face to kick off their campaign in the regional tournament. 2021 winners Monterrey will be unable to defend their title as they haven't qualified for the Concachampions.

Therefore, 16 teams will battle it out aiming to claim the ultimate glory and seal a place in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. This will be the 14th edition of the competition under its current name and the 57th contest organized by Concacaf.

In 2021, Rayados have lifted the trophy by defeating Club America in a memorable, all-Mexican final. This time, the MLS teams will try and end the Liga MX dominance, so an exciting competition is upon us.

2022 Concacaf Champions League Format

The 16 clubs that take part in the Concacaf's showpiece tournament play a single-elimination contest that consists on all knockout rounds, with no group stage. The Concachampions' ties are played in two-legged series, including the final, which is a big change for this edition.

The away-goal rule is active throughout the whole tournament, except for the final. In case there's no advantage in away goals, the tie-breaker is a penalty shootout. In the final, however, teams play extra-time in case they finish level in regular time. Should the draw persists after added time, the winner is decided on penalties.

2022 Concacaf Champions League Teams

As we've already mentioned, 16 clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean make their way into this competition. Mexico and the USA have four sides each, while Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Canada all have two, and the remaining two berths belong to Haiti and Honduras.

Canada : Hamilton Forge FC and CF Montreal

: Hamilton Forge FC and CF Montreal Costa Rica : Deportivo Saprissa and Santos de Guapiles

: Deportivo Saprissa and Santos de Guapiles Guatemala : Comunicaciones FC and CD Guastatoya

: Comunicaciones FC and CD Guastatoya Haiti : Cavaly AS

: Cavaly AS Honduras : FC Motagua

: FC Motagua Mexico : Club Leon, Club Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM

: Club Leon, Club Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM USA: Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders FC and New York City FC

2022 Concacaf Champions League Schedule

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the 2022 Concacaf Champions League draw took place in Miami, Florida. Here, take a look at the schedule of the tournament and the dates of each round.

Round First Leg Second Leg Round of 16 February 15-17 February 22-24 Quarterfinals March 8-10 March 15-17 Semifinals April 5-7 April 12-14 Final April 26-28 May 3-5

Round of 16 ties

1. Club Leon (MEX) vs. CD Guastatoya (GUA)

2. Seattle Sounders (USA) vs. FC Motagua (HON)

3. Colorado Rapids (USA) vs. Comunicaciones FC (GUA)

4. New York City FC (USA) vs. Santos de Guapiles (CRC)

5. Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs. Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)

6. New England Revolution (USA) vs. Cavaly AS (HAI)

7. CF Montreal (CAN) vs. Club Santos Laguna (MEX)

8. Cruz Azul (MEX) vs. Forge FC Hamilton (CAN)

2022 Concacaf Champions League Key Dates

The first leg of the Round of 16 will run from February 15-17 until February 22-24 (second leg). Shortly after, March will hold the quarterfinal series, and the following month we'll have the semifinals. The 2022 Concacaf Champions League two-legged Final will be played between April 26-28 and May 3-5.

2022 Concacaf Champions League Bracket

Monterrey won't be there to defend their 2021 championship and America won't have the opportunity to seek revenge either. 16 different teams will push for a run to the 2022 Concachampions final, with a FIFA Club World Cup berth on their sights.