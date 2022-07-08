Week 19 of the 2022 MLS regular season will bring us a much-anticipated El Trafico derby between Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy. However, LAFC fans will have to wait to see Gareth Bale on the field.

The 2022 MLS regular season is in full swing and Week 19 will be a great measuring stick for two contenders in California. Los Angeles FC welcome LA Galaxy to Banc of California Stadium on Friday, July 8, while they wait for Gareth Bale's debut.

LAFC head into El Trafico in control of the Western Conference standings with 36 points, while the crosstown rivals are currently fourth with 27 points. For the hosts, it will be a huge test to their title aspirations. For the visitors, it's an opportunity to establish themselves in playoff spots.

However, there's another thing LAFC fans can't stop thinking about. The club confirmed Bale's signing in late June, but the Welsh star has yet to suit up for Los Angeles FC. Though many expected to see Bale on Friday night, his much-anticipated debut will have to wait.

Why is Gareth Bale not playing for LAFC vs. LA Galaxy?

Though the Secondary Transfer window began on July 7, timing is not great for the 32-year-old to make his debut. While his contract with Real Madrid expired only a week ago, the former Tottenham star has just arrived in LA. On top of that, there was a delay with his paperwork.

Therefore, Gareth Bale is not playing for LAFC against LA Galaxy because he has not even trained with the team so far and he has yet to receive his P1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. Besides, Steve Cherundolo has to consider his injury history before sending Bale to the field too soon.

Nevertheless, it seems to be a matter of time before Bale finally makes his MLS debut. Once he joins his new teammates in training, his first LAFC game could be just around the corner.