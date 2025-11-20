2026 World Cup playoffs draw: What’s the bracket and how many teams will qualify?

Following a dramatic last-minute qualification process, Suriname and Jamaica, representing Concacaf, alongside New Caledonia from the OFC, Bolivia from Conmebol, and RD Congo from Africa, are set to compete in the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

As anticipation runs high among supporters of these nations ahead of the playoffs, fans will have to travel to Mexico to watch their teams compete in March. FIFA has designated this month for the decisive matchups that will determine who advances.

Among the competitors, only Bolivia and Jamaica have previously secured spots at the World Cup. Bolivia last qualified in 1994 when the United States played host to the tournament. Jamaica, meanwhile, achieved its lone World Cup qualification in 1998, marking a historic milestone for the nation as it made a memorable debut on soccer’s grandest stage.

What’s the bracket for the 2026 World Cup playoff?

According to the draw conducted by FIFA for the upcoming playoffs on Thursday morning, these are the matchups, with Jamaica and Suriname flying the flag for Concacaf:

New Caledonia vs. Jamaica (March 26, 2026) – The winner of this match will face RD Congo (March 31, 2026). Bracket 2: Bolivia vs. Suriname (March 26, 2026) – The winner here will go on to compete against Iraq (March 31, 2026).

How many teams will qualify?

The winners from each bracket will secure a coveted spot in the 2026 World Cup, hosted in North America. Anticipation runs high for these nations, some of which are vying for their first-ever appearance at the World Cup, while others aim to return to the global stage after a significant absence.

Where will these playoffs be played?

FIFA has confirmed that Mexico will host four upcoming matchups, with the cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey selected as the venues. These cities are also slated to host games during the 2026 World Cup, making these events a crucial test for their stadiums ahead of the prestigious tournament in June.