Why did FIFA president Gianni Infantino apologize to Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni?

The draw for the upcoming FIFA World Cup is now a reality and, although a few teams have yet to secure their spot in the final field, today marked the announcement of host cities and match schedules. It was there that Gianni Infantino revealed a rather unusual apology directed at Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni.

What’s this whole story about? Yesterday, during the draw ceremony, Scaloni walked onto the stage carrying the World Cup trophy his team won in Qatar 2022 — but he was only allowed to hold it while wearing gloves. “I apologize on behalf of FIFA. Of course, the world champions are allowed to touch the Cup,” FIFA’s top chief apologized.

The ceremony took place in Washington, D.C., where several prominent figures were in attendance, including Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Mark Carney, and Infantino himself. In addition, sports icons such as Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Gretzky, and Aaron Judge were tasked with opening the draw balls for each national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although there are still a few months to go before the kickoff of one of the world’s most popular sporting events, fans everywhere are already gearing up for a new edition of the World Cup, which will take place across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

Advertisement

*Developing story…