Trending topics:
World Cup

Why did FIFA president Gianni Infantino apologize to Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni?

During the announcement of the host cities and schedule for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Gianni Infantino took a moment to apologize to Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.
© Jia Haocheng - Pool/Getty ImagesGianni Infantino, President of FIFA.

The draw for the upcoming FIFA World Cup is now a reality and, although a few teams have yet to secure their spot in the final field, today marked the announcement of host cities and match schedules. It was there that Gianni Infantino revealed a rather unusual apology directed at Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni.

What’s this whole story about? Yesterday, during the draw ceremony, Scaloni walked onto the stage carrying the World Cup trophy his team won in Qatar 2022 — but he was only allowed to hold it while wearing gloves. “I apologize on behalf of FIFA. Of course, the world champions are allowed to touch the Cup,” FIFA’s top chief apologized.

The ceremony took place in Washington, D.C., where several prominent figures were in attendance, including Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Mark Carney, and Infantino himself. In addition, sports icons such as Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Gretzky, and Aaron Judge were tasked with opening the draw balls for each national team.

Advertisement

Although there are still a few months to go before the kickoff of one of the world’s most popular sporting events, fans everywhere are already gearing up for a new edition of the World Cup, which will take place across the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Lionel Scaloni Head Coach

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

Advertisement

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Gianni Infantino under pressure as CONMEBOL seeks major FIFA World Cup 2030 format change
Soccer

Gianni Infantino under pressure as CONMEBOL seeks major FIFA World Cup 2030 format change

FIFA president Gianni Infantino breaks silence on chaotic scenes during CONMEBOL Sudamericana game
Soccer

FIFA president Gianni Infantino breaks silence on chaotic scenes during CONMEBOL Sudamericana game

FIFA president Gianni Infantino implies that Lionel Messi will play in 2026 World Cup with Argentina
Soccer

FIFA president Gianni Infantino implies that Lionel Messi will play in 2026 World Cup with Argentina

Aaron Rodgers confirms if many Steelers players are missing meetings
NFL

Aaron Rodgers confirms if many Steelers players are missing meetings

Better Collective Logo