AS Roma take on Cremonese at Stade de la Mosson in AS Roma for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Quarter-finals. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

AS Roma vs Cremonese: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Quarter-finals in your country

AS Roma and Cremonese meet in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Quarter-finals. This game will take place at Stade de la Mosson in AS Roma. The home team knows that the visitors are having a good time. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Roma are in the quarter-finals after a hard game against Genoa where they scored one single goal and that was enough to win the game, but the truth is that the defensive work was great.

AS Roma vs Cremonese: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma and Cremonese play for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Quarter-finals on Wednesday, February 1 at Stade de la Mosson in AS Roma.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM February 2

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM February 2

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 2:00 AM February 2

Indonesia: 4:00 AM February 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM February 2

Malaysia: 4:00 AM February 2

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM February 2

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM February 2

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM February 2

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM February 2

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

AS Roma vs Cremonese: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil:Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada.

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 2

Indonesia: TVRI, Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)