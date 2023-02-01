AS Roma and Cremonese meet in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Quarter-finals. This game will take place at Stade de la Mosson in AS Roma. The home team knows that the visitors are having a good time. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Roma are in the quarter-finals after a hard game against Genoa where they scored one single goal and that was enough to win the game, but the truth is that the defensive work was great.
Cremonese son de esos underdogs que una vez que ganan nunca mas quieren a perder otra vez, ellos eliminaron a un big favorite, Napoli 5-4 during a penalty shootouts.
AS Roma vs Cremonese: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma and Cremonese play for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Quarter-finals on Wednesday, February 1 at Stade de la Mosson in AS Roma.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM February 2
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM February 2
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 2:00 AM February 2
Indonesia: 4:00 AM February 2
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM February 2
Malaysia: 4:00 AM February 2
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM February 2
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM February 2
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM February 2
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM February 2
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
AS Roma vs Cremonese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil:Star+
Canada: FuboTV Canada.
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 2
Indonesia: TVRI, Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5
Japan: DAZN
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: TRT Spor
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)