AS Roma will host Salzburg at Stadio Olimpico in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 Europa League. The winner will move to the round of 16. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 Europa League will have AS Roma battling Salzburg at Stadio Olimpico. This will be the rematch after the Austrians defeated the Italians 1-0 a week ago.

[Watch AS Roma vs Salzburg online free in the US on FuboTV]

Roma are having a great season in Serie A so far. Being placed in the third spot means they would be making it to the next Champions League, but they still have work to do. The Giallorossi have four wins in a row playing at home in the Italian league and they will need their best performance to come back from a 1-0 loss on the road.

Salzburg are on the lead in the series right now. Their 1-0 win was even more celebrated since the winning goal came only in the 88th minute of the game. They are here after finishing third in their rough UCL group they shared with AC Milan and Chelsea, although they have been dominant in the local league. The Austrians lead their Bundesliga with a six-point advantage over Sturm Graz.

AS Roma vs Salzburg: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma will go up against Salzburg at Stadio Olimpico in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, February 23.

