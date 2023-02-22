The knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 Europa League will have AS Roma battling Salzburg at Stadio Olimpico. This will be the rematch after the Austrians defeated the Italians 1-0 a week ago. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Roma are having a great season in Serie A so far. Being placed in the third spot means they would be making it to the next Champions League, but they still have work to do. The Giallorossi have four wins in a row playing at home in the Italian league and they will need their best performance to come back from a 1-0 loss on the road.
Salzburg are on the lead in the series right now. Their 1-0 win was even more celebrated since the winning goal came only in the 88th minute of the game. They are here after finishing third in their rough UCL group they shared with AC Milan and Chelsea, although they have been dominant in the local league. The Austrians lead their Bundesliga with a six-point advantage over Sturm Graz.
AS Roma vs Salzburg: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma will go up against Salzburg at Stadio Olimpico in the knockout round play-off of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, February 23.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 24)
Austria: 9:00 PM
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (February 24)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 24)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (February 24)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 24)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 24)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 24)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 24)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
AS Roma vs Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Austria: Servus TV, Sky Sport Austria 1, servustv.com, Sky Sport Austria 2
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: VOOsport World 2
Brazil: Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Moji, Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, TV8, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Star+
Morocco: RMC Sport 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
New Zealand: Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Premier Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 10
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com