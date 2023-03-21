In the wake of Real Madrid's loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Clasico, Carlo Ancelotti's job looks in danger. According to reports, Los Blancos have a coach who already beat Xavi's side on their radar.

Even though there are still many games left this season, Real Madrid look practically out of the LaLiga title charge. With their defeat to Barcelona on Sunday, Carlo Ancelotti's men are now 12 points behind Xavi Hernandez's side.

But of course, the loss itself is painful enough for the Merengues since losing to the lifelong rivals is always a huge blow. However, this one hurt even more considering Barca have already beat them in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

While it may seem crazy that this suddenly put Carlo Ancelotti's job in danger, word on the street is that Real Madrid are already looking at potential coaching candidates. In fact, they're even linked with a manager that upset Barca last year.

Report: Real Madrid target Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner

According to German outlet BILD, Real Madrid have set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner. The 48-year-old led the Bundesliga side to the UEFA Europa League title last season, in which his team upset Barcelona.

Frankfurt pulled off a shock at Camp Nou in the return leg of the quarterfinals, beating Xavi's men 3-2 (4-3 on aggregate) en route to the title. This term, Frankfurt are sixth in the Bundesliga standings and were recently eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Napoli.

Of course, the outlook could change for Ancelotti if his team succeeds either in the Champions League or Copa del Rey. But if it doesn't, then Madrid could switch their attention to Glasner, among other candidates.