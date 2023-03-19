Ajax take on Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam for the 2022-2023 Eredivisie. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Ajax and Feyenoord meet in the 2022-2023 Eredivisie. This game will take place at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The home team knows that this game is perfect to steal the first spot. Here is all the detailed information about this Eredivisie game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Ajax are fighting Feyenoord for the first spot in the standings, so far Ajax have 55 points and a record of 16-7-2 overall with five recent wins.

Feyenoord are in the first spot of the 2022-2023 Eredivisie standings with 58 points, they won a recent game against Volendam 2-1 at home.

Ajax vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time

Ajax and Feyenoord play for the 2022-2023 Eredivisie on Sunday, March 19 at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM March 20

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 4:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 PM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM March 20

Norway: 3:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 4:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM

Ajax vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: OneSoccer, FuboTV Canada.

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Nova Sports 4

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: ESPN 2, ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport, sportdigital, DAZN, Blue Sport 3

United Kingdom: Mola TV

United States: ESPN+