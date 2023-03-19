Ajax and Feyenoord meet in the 2022-2023 Eredivisie. This game will take place at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The home team knows that this game is perfect to steal the first spot. Here is all the detailed information about this Eredivisie game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Ajax are fighting Feyenoord for the first spot in the standings, so far Ajax have 55 points and a record of 16-7-2 overall with five recent wins.
Feyenoord are in the first spot of the 2022-2023 Eredivisie standings with 58 points, they won a recent game against Volendam 2-1 at home.
Ajax vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time
Ajax and Feyenoord play for the 2022-2023 Eredivisie on Sunday, March 19 at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.
Argentina: 11:30 AM
Australia: 1:30 AM March 20
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 11:30 AM
Canada: 9:30 AM
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 4:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 2:30 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 9:30 PM
Kenya: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 PM
Morocco: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM March 20
Norway: 3:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 3:30 PM
South Africa: 4:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
UAE: 6:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM
Ajax vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: OneSoccer, FuboTV Canada.
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Nova Sports 4
Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv
Italy: Mola TV
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: ESPN 2, ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport, sportdigital, DAZN, Blue Sport 3
United Kingdom: Mola TV
United States: ESPN+