Ajax and PSV meet in the 2022-2023 KNVB Cup. This game will take place at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam. Both teams know what it's like to win this cup, they have a combined 30 titles. Here is all the detailed information about this KNVB Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Ajax is the Dutch team with the most KNVB Cups with a total of 20 cups, the most recent was in 2021, it is unlikely that any other team will manage to pass them in the record tables.
PSV are the current defending champions, they won the cup in 2022 being their third time in the 21st century and their 10th title.
Ajax vs PSV: Kick-Off Time
Ajax and PSV play for the 2022-2023 KNVB Cup today, April 30 at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM May 1
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 1
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 1
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 1
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 1
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM May 1
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM
Ajax vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN
United States: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV