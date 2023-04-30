Ajax take on PSV today at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam for the 2022-2023 KNVB Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Ajax vs PSV: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 KNVB Cup in your country today

Ajax and PSV meet in the 2022-2023 KNVB Cup. This game will take place at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam. Both teams know what it's like to win this cup, they have a combined 30 titles. Here is all the detailed information about this KNVB Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Ajax is the Dutch team with the most KNVB Cups with a total of 20 cups, the most recent was in 2021, it is unlikely that any other team will manage to pass them in the record tables.

PSV are the current defending champions, they won the cup in 2022 being their third time in the 21st century and their 10th title.

Ajax vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

Ajax and PSV play for the 2022-2023 KNVB Cup today, April 30 at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM May 1

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 1

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 1

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 1

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 1

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM May 1

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM

Ajax vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN

United States: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV