Al Ahly will play against Auckland City for the first round of the 2022 Club World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Al Ahly vs Auckland City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Club World Cup in your country

Al Ahly and Auckland City will face against each other at the Tanger Stadium this Wednesday, February 1 in what will be the first round of the 2022 Club World Cup. Here you will find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be the first game of this 2022 Club World Cup, which will be played in this year 2023 due to the fact that the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was held at the end of the year and forced the postponement and rescheduling of this tournament that brings together the champions of each conference.

In this case, the champions of the African Confederation, Al Ahly from Egypt, who are regulars in this competition, will debut on the one hand. They seek to be able to surprise and reach the final. Their rivals will be Auckland City, who know they are the underdogs and want to surprise the Egyptians.

Al Ahly vs Auckland City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (February 2)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (February 2)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (February 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (February 2)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (February 2)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 2)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (February 2)

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (February 2)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Ahly vs Auckland City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS On Demand

Brazil: SporTV, Globo, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Italy: Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italy

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: Arryadia 3

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: Mitele Plus

USA: Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

