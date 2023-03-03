In an incredible turn of events, Alejandro Zendejas might still choose to play for Mexico over the United States.

Mexico had their worst performance in decades at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The famous Tri couldn't surpass the first round in Group C against Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Now, Diego Cocca has been officialy announced as National Team coach to lead a new generation of players.

Undoubtedly, Mexico face the biggest challenge in their history as hosts of the 2026 World Cup alongisde the United States and Canada. That's why there's no time to lose for Diego Cocca and the recruitment process has already started. Any young star who can legally play for Mexico is under consideration.

One of those names is Alejandro Zendejas. The 25-year old midfielder has been sensational in Liga MX with Club America, but, he has publicly said his intentions are to play for the United States. However, in a major twist plot, Mexico still have a chance to convince him.

Alejandro Zendejas and his final decision to play for United States or Mexico

Last January, Anthony Hudson, the USMNT interim coach after the departure of Gregg Berhalter, decided to call Alejandro Zendejas for a mini camp to start the new process toward the 2026 World Cup. During that period, the midfielder played 90 minutes in a friendly against Serbia before returning to America.

In a very important detail, Alejandro Zendejas hasn't played an official match with the USMNT and that opens the door for Mexico to sneak in. He has played in youth categories at international competitions, but those weren't Class A. When everyone thought Zendejas had made up his mind, Diego Cocca confirmed that he has yet to make a decision.

"In the case of Alejandro Zendejas, I've talked personally twice with him. The first one to inform him that our intentions are for him to be with us and the second one to let him know that today he's not eligible. He has to sign a paper (One Time Switch) to be on Mexico's national team. I told him that it's entirely his decision. We clearly let him know the timeline for a decision."

However, according to a report from Gibran Araige of TUDN, Alejandro Zendejas has already made a decision. Though the last offer from Mexico was very attractive, the midfielder feels committed to the USMNT. Nevertheless, even with this information, there's nothing yet official.

The moment to know Alejandro Zendejas' final decision is really close. Both, Mexico and the USMNT, have official matches in the Concacaf Nations League on March. So, in the next few days, the rosters for both squads will be announced and the choice of Zendejas will be public and permanent. No turning back.