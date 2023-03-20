The Italian manager went on a post-game tirade after Spurs drew Southampton 3-3. The season has been largely disappointing with Conte blaming complacency and poor culture.

Someone had to say it and Antonio Conte said it, the problem could be it might cost him his job, but if anyone read the room on Saturday is Conte is ready to leave. The former Chelsea boss did not hold back on Tottenham, its players, and the club.

"Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment”, was one of the most brutal statements made by the 53-year-old.

Now according to various sources, Conte looks like he will be sacked as early as this week by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. Here are the possible candidates to take over the Spurs job if Conte is sacked.

Possible replacements for Conte at Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has not been coaching since he left PSG and could step back into the position although, Pochettino left Spurs under similar circumstances.

Luis Enrique would be an interesting choice and one that could bring something different to the club. Thomas Tuchel fresh off of Chelsea might want to take a crack at the Tottenham project, one he could mold to his liking.

Farfetched choice of Fulham manager Marco Silva seems unlikely at this point. No matter who is sitting at the Tottenham bench one thing is for sure, before naming a new manager, Spurs may want to examine their culture.