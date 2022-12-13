Arsenal take on AC Milan today at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai for a 2022 Club Friendly game. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Arsenal vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Club Friendly in your country today

Arsenal and AC Milan meet today in a 2022 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. The English want to show their top level against the Italians. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Arsenal are leading the 2022-2023 Premier League with 37 points, they are playing better than last season. Before the start of the 2022 World Cup, Arsenal won four of five games and drew one against

AC Milan are not having the same luck as the english side, they are the second spot of the local italian league, Serie A, with 33 points, that translates into a margin of 8 points with the first spot of the standings , Naples.

Arsenal vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal and AC Milan play for the 2022 Club Friendly on Tuesday, December 13 at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

Arsenal vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cameroon: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, StarTimes App, DStv Now

India: FanCode

Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Variety 2, StarTimes App, DStv Now

Nigeria: StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Variety 2

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: Startimes World Football, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand, StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, Startimes World Football, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1