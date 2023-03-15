Arsenal will play against Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League. Learn how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League will include a game between Arsenal and Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium. This one is still open since they tied 2-2 in the first leg. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP online free in the US on FuboTV]

Arsenal were able to get back on track after a three-game stretch that put their Premier League title hopes at risk. They did so by winning five matchups in a row to hold on to their lead with five points more than Manchester City. The Gunners returned from Portugal with a nice 2-2 draw, but their opponents showed that they can hurt them.

This season has not been ideal for Sporting CP. Their Champions League group didn’t have any powerful club in it, although they couldn’t move forward in the draw. In the previous round they eliminated Midtjylland with a 4-0 win in Denmark after a 1-1 at home in the opening clash.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal will battle with Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium in the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, March 16.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 17)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 17)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 17)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 17)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 17)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, V Sport Ultra HD, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: Servus TV

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Ireland: BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, Virgin TV Go

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256, NOW TV

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: ESPN, ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 9

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, RMC Sport 1

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

UK: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App