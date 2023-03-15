Fenerbahce and Sevilla will clash off on Thursday at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Fenerbahce vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Fenerbahce and Sevilla will meet on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Fenerbahce vs Sevilla online in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both La Liga side Sevilla and Fenerbahce of Turkey have managed one win each, and one match has resulted in a draw.

Their last game was played on March 9, 2023, and it ended in a 2-0 Sevilla win in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Quarter-Finals.

Fenerbahce vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

Fenerbahce vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Sky Sport 256, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+