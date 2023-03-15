Fenerbahce and Sevilla will meet on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their fourth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both La Liga side Sevilla and Fenerbahce of Turkey have managed one win each, and one match has resulted in a draw.
Their last game was played on March 9, 2023, and it ended in a 2-0 Sevilla win in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Quarter-Finals.
Fenerbahce vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
Fenerbahce vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: Sky Sport 256, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+