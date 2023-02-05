During Manchester United's clash against Crystal Palace, Casemiro was sent off for what looked like grabbing Will Hughes by the neck in a scuffle. However, the situation seems to have shifted in light of the whole video of the event.

After defeating Crystal Palace 2-1, Manchester United moved to third place in the Premier League standings. However, a red card to Casemiro after a confrontation with Palace midfielder Will Hughes overshadowed an otherwise impressive performance by Erik ten Hag's squad.

At the 70-minute mark, the summer arrival from Real Madrid got sent off for aggressive behavior after a confrontation with Palace player Will Hughes. It seemed like Casemiro grabbed Hughes by the neck during the commotion that ensued after Jeffrey Schlupp made a harsh challenge on Antony on the side of the field farthest from the dugout.

After consulting the pitchside monitor, the on-field referee, Andre Marriner, decided to give the Brazilian his first red card in the English top division after the incident was reviewed by video assistant referees. From the perspective presented to Marriner, it seemed like the Brazilian was squeezing his opponent's neck.

How can Casemiro's suspension be lifted for Manchester United?

However, a recent video of the event has surfaced on social media, providing additional context for what happened. Frustrations abate and the two groups separate while Casemiro is shown smiling and embracing Jonathan Hughes, implying that tensions between the two were minimal.

A different perspective of the event was aired on Sky Sports' Match of the Day, lending credence to the argument that the midfielder was unfairly sent off. Casemiro's grasp on Hughes is the focal point of the shot since it was taken from the stand immediately in front of the commotion. From this perspective, it seems like Casemiro is grasping Hughes by the shirt instead than the neck.

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old ace will have to sit out the next three matches, including both matches against Leeds next week. United have just two days from the incident's occurrence to lodge an appeal, making Monday the very latest they may do so. If they go through with it, they will know by Tuesday, the day before their first match against the Peacocks at Old Trafford.

The only circumstance under which a club may file an appeal is if a player is shown a second red card, not two consecutive yellow cards. For the Red Devils, the only option to appeal is a 'wrongful dismissal' to the FA.